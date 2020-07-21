Coronavirus-Era Drone Can Reportedly Disinfect Sports Stadiums In 3 Hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Researchers have developed a new coronavirus-era drone that they say can disinfect an entire sports stadium within three hours. The New York Post, reporting that Aeras Fog Company utilizes electrostatic technology to sanitize large areas by discharging cleaner through the nozzles. The company says it can work indoors or outdoors and expects to have all of the certifications it needs by the fall.

During pandemic lock downs, Americans were spending big on big televisions. The NPD Group, a research firm, found that in the first half of the year, sales for TVs 65 inches or larger were up by 53 percent.

And, a new study shows that about one out of 100 women has a type of gene that gives them a much higher threshold for pain.