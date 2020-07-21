North Carolina Attorney General Joins 22 Other AGs In Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Changes To ACA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nearly two dozen Attorney Generals are suing the Trump Administration over changes to the Affordable Care Act. 23 AGs, including North Carolina’s, filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York. The group alleges The White House’s changes to the Affordable Care Act have impacted women, people in the LGBTQ community, and non-English speakers.

In June, the Trump Administration amended the law to remove protections for people who are transgender. A rule that required healthcare providers to accommodate patients who speak English, and a rule prohibiting discrimination against anyone who had an abortion, were also eliminated. The lawsuit contends the changes are unconstitutional and authorize discrimination.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Kelli Bartik