Police Say A Charlotte Sanitation Worker Died After Getting Hit By A Vehicle While Collecting Trash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte sanitation worker was killed after he was struck by a car July 20, according to CMPD.

Officers say two city workers were disposing trash in the right lane off Albemarle Road when a 2013 Toyota Prius crashed into the rear of the garbage truck hitting Robert Taylor.

Medics transported Taylor to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where police say he later died.

The driver of the Toyota, Eugene Banks, was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, according to officers.

Police say both the workers were in reflective gear with all the required hazard lights on at the time of the incident. They say Banks was driving in the right lane and did not slow down before the crash.

Banks has been charged with a Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle, and he was not impaired at the time of the collision, according to officers.

Police have seized Bank’s phones as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.