Wilson’s World: Introducing Us to Charlotte Candle Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Still need a gift even during the lockdown? Wilson makes a virtual visit with Amy Walsh Stock of Charlotte Candle Company to find out how she started her business making candles and how to choose the perfect fragrance for a gift.

Charlotte Candle Company candles are all handmade in small batches from all-natural soy wax and cotton wicks. If burned properly, they burn clean – almost no smoke. All fragrance oils used are phthalate free. They can also customize orders.

Learn more about Charlotte Candle Company at their website charlottecandlecompany.com. From now through July 31st Wilson’s World viewers can receive a 25% discount on their order…just enter WilsonsWorld at checkout. You can also follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.