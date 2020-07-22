The Snark: Divorce Issues & Germaphobe Fiancés, Bad Mariah Impersonators, Grey’s Covid Storyline, and Getting Excited Over Another Possible Stimulus Payments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way we run into a little divorce issues thanks to the parents and then we check out Armando who was excited to have germaphobe Kenny coming to Mexico.

Thanks to a Mariah Carey impersonator on Married to Medicine: Los Angeles Derek heads back into the Rising archives and pulls out a clip from a past Halloween starring our own traffic dude Trip Harder. We sure do miss you on set Trip!

Grey’s Anatomy will tackle the pandemic when the show returns this season.

Derek is getting really excited about the possibility of another stimulus payment and what it might be.

