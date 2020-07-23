Trump Cancels Republican Convention Events in Jacksonville

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Republican National Convention scheduled for Jacksonville in late August was canceled by President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Delegates will still travel to Charlotte to carry out the nominating process and other business meetings, but the in-person fanfare is no more.

“I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida component of the GOP convention,” said Trump.

“But we won’t do a big crowded convention per se . It’s just not the right time for that,” continued Trump.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the sunshine state. Jacksonville is one of the state’s hot spots.

“We’re going to do some other things with telerallies and online the week that we’re discussing, which will be really good,” said Trump.

Trump said his staff told him that the event could have been carried out easily, but the Jacksonville Sheriff painted a much different picture earlier this week.

Sheriff Mike Williams said he had only been able to secure about 25% of the needed resources.

“I cannot say with confidence that this event or our community will not be at risk,” said Williams, “I’m compelled to express my significant concerns about the viability of this event.”

Last month, the GOP moved the rallies and speeches to Jacksonville after Governor Roy Cooper said he could not guarantee a full capacity spectrum arena event, which Trump had demanded.

“We have a governor that doesn’t want to open up the state,” said Trump in May.

Also in May, Gov. Cooper said he couldn’t make those promises.

“I supported having the convention in North Carolina, but we have to put the health and safety of North Carolinians as the guiding star in this process,” said Cooper.

The City of Charlotte responded to the news with a statement that read in part, “We have an agreement in place with the Republican National Committee to host a substantially scaled-down business meeting and that is what we are planning to do.”