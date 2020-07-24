Charlotte Council Members React To Latest RNC News

CHARLOTTE, NC – Local leaders reacting on Friday to news that the Republican National Convention events for Jacksonville had been canceled by President Donald Trump.

“We’re going to do some other things with telerallies and online the week that we’re discussing, which will be really good,” said Trump on Thursday.

Charlotte will still host 366 delegates for one day of business meetings.

“It didn’t come as a surprise to me. I thought the move to Jacksonville was an impractical idea in the first place,” said Charlotte councilman Ed Driggs.

Driggs says the federal security grant was limited to Charlotte.

“Only a certain amount was leftover for Jacksonville and they didn’t have the time or money to get their security organized,” said Driggs.

“I think the Governor made the right decision back in May,” said Charlotte Councilmember Malcolm Graham.

Graham praised Governor Roy Cooper for not buckling under the guarantee of a full capacity event. Saying Cooper was right to be cautious.

“He looks really really smart now. He looks like a forward-thinking leader,” said Graham.

Graham also doubts there will be any additional events in charlotte.

“There is no way that we can adequately prepare for the public safety issues, the public health issues,” explained Graham.

But Councilman Tariq Bohkari says there may be a chance to recoup some loses

“In this world you don’t get second chances very often, but I do believe there is an opportunity,” said Bohkari.

He says he’d like to talk with others about ways to expand the scaled back convention in town.

“We can find some middle ground that says how can we maximize health and public safety while maximizing the impact on reeling hospitality workers and struggling small businesses,” said Bohkari.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted late Friday that the “city does not intend to and will not incur any costs in support of the convention beyond the reduced budget, which was approved by the Department of Justice.”

The Convention begins on August 24th. For now, the speeches and rallies will be held virtually.