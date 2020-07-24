Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Says (Jokingly) He Wants Betty White To Replace Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has chosen his unlikely successor. Trebek says if he steps back, he wants 98-year-old Betty White to fill his role. Trebek and White are long-time friends. Trebek says he jokingly chose White because the audience expects someone younger. But he says he’s not planning on leaving Jeopardy anytime soon.

Plus, animal lovers, listen up. You can sleep next to a walrus in an underwater suite in Belgium. The room is part of a new resort, located at a zoo.

And, prosecutors say a criminal defendant in New Jersey tried faking his own death to avoid a jail sentence. Problem was, the phony death certificate his lawyer submitted had an obvious spelling error that gave him away.