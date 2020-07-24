Local Photographer Takes Free Headshots For Unemployed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Local photographer Ryan Sumner has been taking professional headshots – for free, for people who have lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of a national campaign called “10,000 Headshots” with the goal of helping people get back to work. Sumner says he hopes to give people a little bit of a charge to get out there as they start the next chapter in their life with a little bit of intensity and confidence.

People can use the new headshot photo online for their job search profile and on websites like LinkedIn. LinkedIn profiles that contain a photo are viewed 21 times more often than profiles without a photo.