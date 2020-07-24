Mecklenburg County Park Staff Diagnosed With COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County public health officials say four Park and Recreation employees have contracted coronavirus, according to a news release.

County officials were notified on Thursday of the small outbreak, and say they have not identified significant risk of exposure to the public.

Park and Recreation will continue to follow CDC guidelines to slow the spread of the virus by ensuring staff practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands, keep up with vaccinations, and to stay home when they are feeling sick, officials say

The County says to check out its website for updated information.