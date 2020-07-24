NC Attorney General’s Office: First Open Public Forum To Address Racial Inequality

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity will hold its first session where the public can comment on Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Attorney General Josh Stein and North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls say they will hold this open session July 28th at 10 a.m. to hear from the North Carolina community.

“Hearing from people across our state is critical to our ability to work toward racial equity in our criminal justice system,” said Stein. “To my fellow North Carolinians: your experiences and input are invaluable to our work and the recommendations we will put forward to Gov. Cooper, and I encourage you to sign up to share your thoughts during this public comment session.”

Representatives with the Attorney General’s Office say the public can sign up to speak for two minutes via Zoom here.

The public comment session will be streamed live on the North Carolina Department of Justice’s YouTube channel, and people can also submit written comments here, according to the news release.

Governor Roy Cooper says he created the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice this past June to find solutions to stop discriminatory law enforcement, and to hold public safety officers accountable.