Wilson’s World: Talking Soccer and Charlotte’s New MLS Team, Charlotte F.C., with Sportswriter Richard Buxton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson is all about soccer and this has been a big week for him as his beloved Liverpool F.C. became the Premiere League Champions. So who better than to talk with about Charlotte’s new MLS team than an English sportswriter/journalist from Liverpool, England who knows all about soccer? Richard Buxton joined Wilson virtually from Liverpool to talk about the newly named Charlotte Football Club that will be kicking off their season in 2022 and how soccer has grown in the Carolinas.

Richard Buxton is a sports journalist based in the North West of England and has been covering the Premier League since 2009. Check out Richard’s new book “Fine Margins” about the rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool and it’s history HERE.

