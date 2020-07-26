S’more Gra4am: Hornets Campaign To See Devonte’ Graham Earn Most Improved Player Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a stellar sophomore season Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham finds himself in the middle of the conversation for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award. The Hornets are well aware of Graham’s impressive numbers and have started the ‘S’more Gra4am’ campaign.

Graham led the Hornets in scoring averaging 18.2 ppg, an increase of 13.5 points which led the league during the 2019-20 NBA season. But Graham’s improvement wasn’t just in the scoring category, he led the league in assist increase as well.

Media voting for the NBA’s season awards began on July 21 and will run through the 28th with winners being announced during the playoffs.

For more information on the Hornets PR campaign visit https://smoregraham.com/