CMPD: 63-Year-Old Woman Identified As Victim In North Charlotte Homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 63-year-old woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal north Charlotte shooting that happened Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to West 28th Street, nearby North Church Street, in reference to an Assault with Deadly Weapon call for service around 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim, identified as Wilma Jean Petty, was located with a gunshot wound, police say.

According to MEDIC, after arrival they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.