Hot in Hollywood: Michael B. Jordan Launches #ChangeHollywood Initiative and Spencer Grammar is Injured
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– Actor Michael B. Jordan is launching the #ChangeHollywood initiative. It will focus on increasing black representation in all aspects of film and television production. Plus, Spencer Grammar, daughter of Kelsey Grammar, is expected to be okay after being slashed in the arm after trying to break up a knife fight in New York City.