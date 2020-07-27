Investigation Underway After Multiple Weekend Shootings In Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police are investigating after multiple non-fatal shootings took place in the city of Lancaster over the weekend.

Descriptions of Shooting Incidents According To Lancaster Police:

Three victims were injured after a Saturday evening shooting on Connor Street. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. and was later treated and released from MUSC-Lancaster.

One victim was shot and seriously injured early Sunday morning on Miller Street. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. and was flown to a nearby medical facility.

Shots were fired into a home on Chesterfield Avenue at about 8 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured in this incident.

Officers responded to Second Baptist Church on New Miller Street around 1:50 a.m. Monday, where a window had been shot out, as well as the driver’s side window of a vehicle. There were no injuries in this event.

All of these incidents are still under investigation by Lancaster Police Department. There is no other information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171.