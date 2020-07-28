Hot in Hollywood: ‘Ellen’ Under Investigation and Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Become Parents
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– Ellen DeGeneres is hoping she can dance her way out of this one. Her show is being investigated by WarnerMedia over allegations of a toxic work environment. Numerous current and former employees have come forward with allegations of harassment and discrimination. Plus, congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner! The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Willa, on Wednesday.