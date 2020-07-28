Social Media Crackdown: President Trump Wants The FCC To Regulate Facebook, Twitter, And More

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Trump Administration has formally asked the Federal Communications Commission to develop regulations that could apply to Facebook, Twitter, and other tech platforms. It’s a key step toward President Trump fulfilling his Executive Order to regulate social media. The order asks the FCC to clarify a section of law that has shielded tech companies from much litigation over internet content since 1996.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Charlotte anchor and reporter Marvin Beach