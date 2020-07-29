Hot in Hollywood: ‘Netflix’ Leads 2020 Emmy Nominations and Post Malone Files for ‘World Pong League’

CHARLOTTE, NC– This years Emmy Award nominations are out, and Netflix is leading the pack with 160 total nominations. That sets a new record for most in one year, surpassing the mark set by HBO in 2019. Plus, could Post Malone be on the verge of becoming the owner of a sports league? Posty, an avid beer and beer pong fan, has filed for the trademark ‘World Pong League’. Post is reportedly planning to start the league, complete with events, competitions and merchandise.