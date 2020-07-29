Republican National Convention Confusion Continues After Top White House Officials Send Mixed Messages

CHARLOTTE, NC- Convention confusion on Wednesday after contradictory comments regarding the Republican National Convention were made by top White House officials.

The RNC plans to hold business meetings for 366 delegates in Charlotte on the first day of the convention next month. The acceptance speech portion of the event was moved to Jacksonville, Florida last month. But in just the last two weeks, President Donald Trump has canceled those events and instead says he will accept the nomination in North Carolina.

Speaking at a private school in Apex, North Carolina, Vice President Mike Pence told multiple media outlets that President Trump plans to accept the GOP nomination next month in Charlotte.

“We’ve not heard anything from the administration or the RNC about this,” said Governor Roy Cooper during a Tuesday news conference.

Many, including Cooper, were blindsided by the remarks.

“He’s welcome to come, but nothing has changed about our resolve to keep health and safety first,” said Cooper.

Members of the White House also sent a mixed message. Advisor Kellyanne Conway told WBT radio that the president holding a speech in North Carolina is “highly doubtful.”

The Mecklenburg county GOP Vice-Chairperson Sarah Reidy-Jones was also unaware of any expanded events. She said in a message that she had been given no new instructions and that, “We are always excited to welcome the president to our community, but we have always been focused on getting all of our Republican candidates elected.”

“We’re already working on a plan that fits the new downsized convention,” said Council Member Ed Driggs last week.

Driggs says he is skeptical of anything happening in the city beyond the scheduled business meetings.

“It’s not going to be the event that we had in mind originally,” said Driggs.

The City of Charlotte spokesperson sent a note Wednesday saying they have not been made aware of any presidential travel plans.

Earlier this week, Trump said he would announce the official location of his acceptance speech by the end of this week or early next week.