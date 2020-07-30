Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day With Charlotte Black Owned Businesses

CHARLOTTE, NC– In honor of #NationalChickenWingDay, Lorri Ashly is taking us around the Queen City and showing us some of the best local and Black owned businesses to go and get your fix at. We want to shout out all the businesses. Thank you to LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood, Cuzzo’s Cuisine, Chef Joya and NoDa Market and Deli. Give them your support, and follow them on social media. Plus, don’t forget to use the #BLKCLT to discover more options.

Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood: @lulus_restaurant_charlotte

https://luluscharlotte.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral

2. Cuzzo’s Cuisine: @cuzzoscuisine

https://cuzzoscuisine.com/

3. NoDa Market and Deli: @nodamarketanddeli

https://www.facebook.com/NoDaDeli/

4. Chef Joya: @cookingwithjoya

http://www.cookingwithjoya.com/