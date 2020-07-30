The Snark: First Sight Excitement and Disappointment, Quick Change Prisoners, Celebrating Interns, Rough Day for CEOs, and Literally Poking Fun

It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
Derek James,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

It was not so Married at First Sight for one couple, while another bride can’t even remember her new husband’s name.

A couple of quick change prison artists escape from jail thanks to a fashion make-over.

Happy National Intern Day…a big day for ex-prez Bill Clinton.

Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook CEO’s had a rough day from the members of Congress yesterday.

And just who pokes on Facebook anymore?  Well, we just might find out.

Need a little more Snark in your day?  Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV.  And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.