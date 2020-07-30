The Snark: First Sight Excitement and Disappointment, Quick Change Prisoners, Celebrating Interns, Rough Day for CEOs, and Literally Poking Fun
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –
It was not so Married at First Sight for one couple, while another bride can’t even remember her new husband’s name.
A couple of quick change prison artists escape from jail thanks to a fashion make-over.
Happy National Intern Day…a big day for ex-prez Bill Clinton.
Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook CEO’s had a rough day from the members of Congress yesterday.
And just who pokes on Facebook anymore? Well, we just might find out.
Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.