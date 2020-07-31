Hot in Hollywood: Garth Brooks Pulls Himself From ‘Entertainer of the Year’ and The Go-Go’s Release First Single in 20 Years
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– Garth Brooks is stepping aside. The seven-time winner of the country music award for ‘entertainer of the year’ says he no longer wants to be nominated so that others can have their moment to shine. Plus, The Go-Go’s have released their first single in 20 years, with the song ‘Club Zero’.