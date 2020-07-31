Wilson’s World: Charlotte Hornets Announcer John Focke Talks about Hornets Point Guard Devonte’ Graham
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Hornets radio play by play announcer John Focke talked with Wilson about Hornets point guard Devonte’ Graham who is in the running for the NBA’s Most Improved Player for 2020. John also told us how, by just enjoying a s’mores, we can help get Devonte’ the award. Check out the Hornets website HERE to find out how you can vote for Devonte’ while having a s’mores.
