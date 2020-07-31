Wilson’s World: Talking with the Women of the “Leave Fear Behind” Women’s Community Cycling Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson was joined by a great group of woman this morning who were putting on their safety gear and getting ready to hit the road on the bikes. Known as LFB Charlotte: Leave Fear Behind Bike Group, these women are coming together to support a community of women who are pushing the bike pedals to a more healthy life.

But getting healthy isn’t all that the ladies do. They support local groups such as bike camps for kids, getting bikes for kids, feeding the homeless and much more.

Learn more about these determined ladies and their healthy mission on Facebook and Instagram @LFBCharlotteBikeClub.

