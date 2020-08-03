Wilson’s World: Getting Ready to Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Tuesday

Jon Wilson,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –  Tuesday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day…one of Wilson’s favorite breakfast treats!  Yep, we said breakfast.  Wilson was joined by Kendall Miller‎ with Pamela’s Products who gave us a virtual lesson on how to prepare the perfect gluten-free chocolate chip cookie using Pamela’s Baking and Pancake Mix.

Get Kendall’s recipe for the perfect gluten-free chocolate chip cookie HERE.

