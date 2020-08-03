Woman Reports Armed Robbery & Sexual Assault Near Frazier Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Safety isn’t usually a big worry for many in Frazier Park.

But that sense of security is shattered after reports of an armed robbery and sexual assault.

Police say the suspect approached a 25-year-old woman walking in the park around 4:00 on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the man robbed the woman, then forced her a short distance away, sexually assaulting her near a dead-end street.

Police say this type of crime is rare but troubling.