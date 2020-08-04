Hot in Hollywood: Bachelorette Casting Shake-Up and Taylor Swift Continues to Smash Records
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– There may be two bachelorettes next season on the hit ABC series. According to multiple reports, Clare Crawley has pulled out of the upcoming season because she already found love with one of the contestants before the season started filming. Plus, Taylor Swift continues to set records with her latest album, Folklore.