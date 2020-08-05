Gov. Roy Cooper says North Carolina Will Remain In Phase 2 Of Reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says that the state will remain in “Safer At Home Phase 2,” for another five weeks as everyone returns to school.

“Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We will not make that mistake in North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “In keeping with our dimmer switch approach with schools opening, and in order to push for decreasing numbers which will keep people healthier and boost our economy, North Carolina will remain paused in Safer At Home Phase 2 for 5 weeks.”

The governor along with Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, held a news conference August 5th to say although some coronavirus numbers are leveling in the state, they don’t want to see any spikes in the viral spread.

“While overall we are seeing signs of stability, we still have much work to do. Our recent trends show us what is possible when we commit to slowing the spread by wearing face coverings and following those simple but powerful 3Ws,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.

Click here to read the full executive order.