The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Approves Plan To Provide A New Drinking Water Source In Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved a plan allowing Duke Energy to draw water from Lake Tillery as part of The Yadkin Regional Water Supply Project, according to a news release.

Union County and the Town of Norwood (Stanly County) have been working together on the project to provide safe, quality water to the growing community, and create new infrastructure including a new water intake and pump station on Lake Tillery, according to a news release.

“The approval of this permit brings Union County one step closer to having a much-needed, additional water source for our residents,” said Mark Watson, Union County manager. “We are thankful for the diligence and hard work by our partners and stakeholders to ensure this project’s success.”

Union County officials say the project includes 28 miles of pipeline from the intake to a new water treatment plant in Union County, and around 11 miles of pipeline connecting the treatment plan to the existing Union County water distribution system.

Duke Energy, Union County, and the Town of Norwood are working through an agreement, and once signed Duke Energy can issue approval to start construction, according to a news release.

Experts say the project is expected to take around 30 months to complete.

For more information on the project click here.