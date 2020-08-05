Wilson’s World: Getting Dressed Up for the Charlotte Museum of History’s Charlotte Preservation Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson dressed in his best tuxedo tee shirt this morning when he made a virtual visit with Angel Johnston‎ of the Charlotte Museum of History to chat about their upcoming Charlotte Preservation Awards.

Like so many other events, this year’s awards event will be going virtual. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun. The ceremony which will be held online on August 20th celebrates restoration and building projects in the greater Charlotte region that exemplify the best of historic preservation. Attendees have a choice of ticket options with free registration to a preservation party kit and choices of sponsorships. The preservation party kit includes registration for viewing the event as well as a bottle of wine, catered dinner and dessert for two, event program, and Charlotte Museum of History commemorative shot-glass, plus other swag.

The Charlotte Preservation Awards will be online Thursday, August 20th at 6pm registration for the event is free and can be found at HERE along with ticket and sponsorship options.

Find out more about the Charlotte Museum of History and the Charlotte Preservation Awards at charlottemuseum.org.

