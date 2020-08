1/10

Reuben de Maid, who became a well-renowned male makeup vlogger at 14 years old, pursues his dream of working in the makeup field, with the help of his family, and secures a spot on an all-male advertising campaign with a major beauty brand. Being Reuben premieres Friday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.