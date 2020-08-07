Ex-Covenant Day School Teacher Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For Receiving Child Pornography

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell sentenced the Matthews teacher to six years in prison, and ten years of supervised release, for receiving child pornography, according to a news release.

Christopher Muggler, 27, who pleaded guilty back in February to charges of receiving child porn, will have to register as a sex offender when he leaves prison, according to a news release.

FBI agents say during their investigation they found someone using the username “Muggadelphia12” to get child pornography via Dropbox links, specifically videos that depicted young male victims being sexually abused.

Officers say they connected the username to Muggler, and searched his house finding two cell phones with over 110 images and 34 videos of child pornography.

Muggler is being held in federal custody until he is taken to a federal facility to serve his time, according to a news release.

The case was brought up as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child exploitation and abuse, according to a news release.