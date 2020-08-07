Fort Mill School District Prepares for In-Person Classes

CHARLOTTE, NC – There are questions and concerns as students in Fort Mill, South Carolina prepare to head back to in-person classes.

“’Children first Every Day’ is the long-standing motto of our school district,” said Fort Mill Superintendent Chuck Epps.

He put out a message last month as plans for in-person instruction were being put in place.

“We believe this plan offers the best solution to return to face-to-face instruction while promoting a safe and healthy environment,” said Epps.

The district is increasing cleaning and sanitization. Students will return on a staggered basis. Face masks are required to be worn while inside buildings and plexiglass will be placed on school desks.

“We can make them quickly and very inexpensively, saving the school system money,” said Dan Cedrone, the president of Poly-Tech Industrial in Huntersville.

His company has made about 30,000 pliable shields that can be attached to differently shaped desks. They can be easily removed for cleaning.

“If students bump it, touch it, it moves right in, and bounces right back into shape,” said Cedrone.

“Even with the A-B block schedule, it’s still going to be fairly full schools,” said Karen Reilly, a Fort Mill Community Advocate.

Reilly says teachers have reached out to express frustration with the reopening process.

“They’re still very concerned overall. A lot of them are being quiet and not speaking up because they’re afraid to speak up,” said Reilly.

Reilly says any decision will have far reaching repercussions.

“It’s going to impact our schools and our community overall,” said Reilly.

Parents do have the option to do fully remote learning. Classes begin August 31st.