Gaston County Cancels Annual Cotton Ginning Festival

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Parks and Recreation Department canceled their Cotton Ginning Days Festival this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

“This was a really hard decision,” said Parks and Recreation Director Cathy Hart. “We know how much the community loves this event and we’re heartbroken to have to cancel it for this year. But we know next year’s event is going to come back even bigger and better than ever and we look forward to seeing everyone again in 2021.”

Gaston County officials say the three-day festival draws more than 30,000 people to enjoy antique tractors, a still-functioning cotton gin from 1900, craft and food vendors, plus live music and much more.

County staff say they worked on finding alternative solutions to canceling, but as COVID-19 numbers continue to grow in Gaston County and the state, leaders say it was best to wait until 2021.