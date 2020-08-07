Local Advocates Demand Inmate Reduction at Mecklenburg County Jail

CHARLOTTE, NC — A local advocacy group is once again demanding officials reduce the inmate population at the Mecklenburg County Jail in uptown Charlotte.

The group Decarcerate Mecklenburg gathered outside the jail on Fourth Street Friday to mourn those who have died in custody across the country. The group brought fake body bags and caskets to represent the lives lost.

“As someone who has spent time in this jail, and not received the care that I deserve and needed, this is a visual representation of that pain and that trauma of the people and their families who are languishing inside of a cage,” said advocate Kristie Puckett Williams, of the ACLU of North Carolina.

The group also wants more inmates released from the jail to prevent the spread of coronavirus.