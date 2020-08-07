Talking With Tommy Viola of The Charlotte Knights About The Knights Week of Giving
CHARLOTTE, NC– Not even a pandemic can stop the Charlotte Knights from helping out in the community. Everyday this week, the Knights have been volunteering at different non-profits in the area. On Rising, the Knights VP of Communications Tommy Viola talks about how the week has been and gives an update on the teams Knights Care for CLT Campaign.