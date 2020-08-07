Wilson’s World: Charlotte Area Music Teachers Getting a Little Help from Arts+

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wes Smith with Arts+ talked with Wilson this morning about the uphill struggles teachers are going to be dealing with this school season when they are trying to teach their students remotely. And the struggles for music teachers are a different challenge. So Arts+ is offering a set of workshops for helping music educators in the Charlotte area get through this challeng.

‘Pulling Out all the Stops,’ will be a free, virtual, four-day seminar for educators that will cover topics such as navigating student stress; equity, access and COVID; developing a meaningful mindset/healthy approach for an unexpected school year and video editing, among others. Instructors include educators from Rutgers University, University of South Carolina, Carolina Pediatric Therapy, Southeast Missouri State University, Arts+ and CMS.

The seminars are all free and teachers can now register. To find out more and register connect with Arts+ at their website artsplus.org.

