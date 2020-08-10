5-Year-Old Injured After Shots Fired Into Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — Gunshots fired inside a Rock Hill home where five people were sleeping. A young child was injured, and police have no idea who would want to hurt this family.

Those gunshots woke up the family, as well as other people in this neighborhood, but police say no one has come forward with information about who fired those shots.

“This is disturbing in the fact that we’ve got a residence in the middle of the night with people sleeping inside—men, women and children—and the house was shot up,” said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, gunshots rattled 5 people, including a 5-year-old, who were inside their home sound asleep on King Drive in the College Downs neighborhood.

“One of the people inside was awakened by the gunfire, and of course the bullets coming through the home, so they got startled and went ahead and called us,” said Lt. Chavis.

Rock Hill Police rushed to the home and found a 5-year-old who was struck in the leg by a projectile. They also found multiple shell casings on the ground.

“The 5-year-old was inside the home sleeping like everyone else, and the projectile went into the lower leg,” said Lt. Chavis. “We of course canvassed the area,” Chavis continued. “We found the bullet damage to the home, and we found shell casings outside in front of the house.”

The toddler will be OK.

Now the search is on for the shooter. And that search could be difficult. Because this entire neighborhood was sound asleep early Sunday morning when those shots rang out.

“Right now we’re not having anybody come forward with information,” said Lt. Chavis. He continued, “We don’t have a motive. We don’t have an identity of the shooters… we don’t need incidents like this occurring in our city.”