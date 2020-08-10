Hot in Hollywood: Simon Cowell Undergoes Surgery and the Pratt’s Welcome First Child
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Simon Cowell is said to be doing fine after undergoing a five-hour surgery on Saturday. Cowell reportedly fell of his training bike while at home, and broke his back. Plus, congratulations to Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger! The couple reportedly welcomed their first child together over this past weekend.