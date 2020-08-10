POTUS Says Play Ball, As College Football Conferences Consider Canceling Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two of college football’s biggest conferences may cancel or postpone this season, and President Trump has something to say about it. He tweeted, “The student athletes have been working too hard for their season to be canceled.” He also wrote in a different tweet: “Play ball!”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Trump’s concern is making sure college athletes, “have a chance to live out their dreams.” McEnany says, “I spoke to the President in the Oval Office just before walking out here and he very much would like to see college football safely resume their sport. And as he mentioned in that tweet, a lot of these college athletes work their whole lives to get four years, sometimes they’re red-shirted an extra year if they’re lucky. They work their whole lives for this moment, and he’d like to see them have a chance to live out their dreams.”

