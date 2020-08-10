Wilson’s World: Kicking Off “Shark Week” with SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s Shark Week! So Wilson called on his friends at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium this morning where he was joined by Rebecca Thomas to give us a little more insight on this large, frightening, and fascinating fish. Rebecca was preparing breakfast for some of the smaller sharks when Wilson joined her.

The SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium in Concord Mills is currently open 7 days a week with additional health and sanitizing regulations in place. Due to current restrictions they are limiting capacity to 50% so they suggest you book online to guarantee admittance. Please check their website for important information regarding health regulations requirements, payment options as well as information on hours and exhibits that are currently closed at visitsealife.com/charlotte-concord.

