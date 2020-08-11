9PM: Tell Me A Story “Chapter 3: Greed”

1/8

Fed up with the police investigation, Jordan’s need for answers quickly veers toward obsession, which concerns Tim on a new episode of Tell Me A Story on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About TELL ME A STORY:

TELL ME A STORY takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.