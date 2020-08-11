Big Ten Pulls Plug On Fall Football Amid COVID-19 Concerns

1/4 FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, Commissioner Larry Scott speaks during the Pac-12 NCAA college basketball media day in San Francisco. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

2/4 FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Alabama's Najee Harris reaches for the end zone during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, in Santa Clara, Calif. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

3/4 FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo Massachusetts players enter the field for an NCAA college football game against Connecticut, in Amherst, Mass. Massachusetts is the latest school from the Football Bowl Subdivision, college football’s highest level, to cancel its fall season. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

4/4 FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren talks to reporters after being named Big Ten Conference Commissioner during a news conference in Rosemont, Ill. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)







The Big Ten won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports’ power conferences to yield to the pandemic.

The move announced Tuesday comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Seasonhttps://t.co/BCiRSzeAPL — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 11, 2020

But it was not a surprise. Speculation has run rampant for several days that the Big Ten was moving toward this decision. On Monday, coaches throughout the conference tried to push back the tide, publicly pleading for more time and threatening to look elsewhere for games this fall.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”