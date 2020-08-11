Hot in Hollywood: Kelly Clarkson Filling in for Simon on ‘AGT’ and Zac Efron Joining ‘Three Men and a Baby’
CHARLOTTE, NC– Simon Cowell will miss the next round of tapeings for America’s Got Talent due to his back injury, but the producers have a plan! Kelly Clarkson is being brought in as his temporary replacement until Simon fully recovers. Plus, another day another reboot! Disney+ is making another version of the 1987 film Three Men and a Baby, but this version will feature Zac Efron.