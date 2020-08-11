Wilson’s World: Learning More About The North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson takes us to the Southern Appalachian Mountains just south of Asheville this morning to talk with Jonathan Marchal‎ with The North Carolina Arboretum. Wilson talks to Jonathan about what is happening at The Arboretum and their online educational efforts and how they are working to help get kids outside and enjoy nature during the pandemic.

The North Carolina Arboretum offers acres of cultivated gardens and groomed trails featuring some of the most beautiful, botanically-diverse plants in the region. For more information on The North Carolina Arboretum, hours and current health restrictions, check out their website at ncarboretum.org.

