Wilson’s World: Previewing the 2020 Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Event though we are going through a pandemic, our Firefighters are still there on call 24-seven. And they are asking for your support. Wilson talked with Jonathan Griswold the Stair Climb Coordinator for this year’s Charlotte 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. This year’s event is of course a little different from those of past years. This year there will be no cap as to how many people can participate as the climbers can complete the climb at their convenience anytime before December 31. For more information on the event as well as to register go to their weblink events.firehero.org/Charlotte.

The Charlotte 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is held each year to raise funds for the National Fallen Firefighters Association. NFFA along with the FDNY raise awareness as well as funds to honor and support the families of our local fallen firefighters and the FDNY Counseling Services Unit. Climbers will represent the 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement and 10 EMS personnel who perished on September 11, 2001. Each participant will be climbing the equivalent of the 110 floors of each twin tower.

