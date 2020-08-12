9PM: Coroner “Bunny”

1/7

When Jenny is called to a luxe condo to investigate the death of a cannabis mogul, she enters an alternate world where nothing is as it seems, in a new episode on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About Coroner:

Coroner is a character driven one-hour drama about Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan, “Ballers”), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes.