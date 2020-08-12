Chester County Man Charged With Ill Treatment Of Animals Following Seizure Of 51 Dogs

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Chester County Deputies have charged a Fort Lawn man after a search warrant led to the seizure of 51 dogs.

Roy Sylvester Carter Jr. was arrested on Wednesday after a search warrant that was executed on August 3rd. According to officials, Carter has been charged with two counts of Ill treatment of animals in general and torture.

Both of these criminal charges are Class F felonies and carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, deputies say.

This is still an ongoing and active investigation jointly conducted by members of Chester County Animal Care and Enforcement and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.