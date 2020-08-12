Edge On The Clock: Glimpse At What Live Music Events Could Look Like In U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The United Kingdom’s first major outdoor concert Tuesday night gives a look at what could be the norm when it comes to live music. The outdoor setup included 500 separate seating sections with barricades, each with space for a group of five people. And in addition to the standard physical distancing rules, concert-goers were also assigned arrival times when they purchased tickets.

Plus, the New England Patriots have unveiled pictures of new quarterback Cam Newton in his brand new uniform. The team’s online roster was updated this week, featuring updated pictures for all players.

And, grounded travelers in Tokyo, Japan are spending their vacation time on-board entertainment company First Airlines’ mock flight cabin.